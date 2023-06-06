Massively OP Podcast Episode 424: Blue Protocol, red Diablo

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Diablo 4 and Necrom’s launches, Blue Protocol’s delay, Swords of Legends Online’s cancellation, a new update for LOTRO, the WoW Token controversy, Embers Adrift’s business model switch, and gaming with kids.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO
- News: Diablo IV launches…
- News: …and so does Elder Scrolls Online’s Necrom chapter
- News: Blue Protocol is delayed into 2024
- News: Swords of Legends Online is cancelled
- News: WoW Token comes to WoW Classic
- News: Phantasy Star Online 2 gets housing
- News: Tarisland closed beta
- News: Embers Adrift goes buy-to-play
- Mailbag: Suggested MMOs for families to start with
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 424
- Podcast theme: “Tristram” from Diablo
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
