The MOP Up: ArcheAge heads to the beach for sand and surf

Both versions of ArcheAge are urging players to take a break from their usual routine of species extermination to play in the sand and get a tan. It’s the Blue Salt Festival, and it’s not just fun and games — it’s fun, games, and rewards.

“It’s that time of year, heroes, when we relax on the beach, build sand sculptures, and punch abnormally large beach monsters in the face with a chicken in hand! Chicken in hand? Yeah, that’s how we do it in ArcheAge!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Osiris: New Dawn is running a new patch through its paces that includes droid enhancements, a better map, and more interesting looking mines and hives.

Prosperous Universe talked about how it’s designing its planetary surface maps.

Second Extinction gave its summer report, saying, “As you can see on our roadmap, a substantial number of your suggestions and feedback will finally be implemented in September. Cross-play is a major milestone, where players on Steam can play with players on Xbox. This, combined with changes with matchmaking and the multiplayer lobby system, will make it substantially easier to find others to play with.”

Wurm Online’s Summer Friend-A-Long is in full swing as the community comes together to craft and have a good time.

Reader Trygve tipped us that some Minions of Mirth fans started up a rogue server for this long-deceased MMO.

Mobile MMO Moonlight Sculptor is merging servers to provide an “overall better service.”

“Did you know that Son Heung-min is a huge PUBG fan? To commemorate the collaboration with world-famous soccer player Son Heung-min, we are introducing a special event! A chance to win a level 3 helmet item with Son Heung-min’s autograph!”

Elder Scrolls Online’s latest character bio covers Waking Flame’s Lucilla Caprina.

Get out those fancy half-moon spectacles and pour over the latest EVE Online economic report from June!

The Cycle is running its second alpha test through both Steam and the Epic Game Store.

Elsword’s summer events are rolling out all over the place — and there’s a free costume and other gifts for you if you participate. “There is also a Jumping Event held at the same time that lasts until August 3rd to help players accelerate the growth of their characters.”

World of Warships: Legends is celebrating its second birthday in style with ” a new campaign, Arpeggio of Blue Steel -Ars Nova- collaboration and a retrospective Bureau project, uniting the whole variety of activities with its flavour and bringing free in-game goods for the players as a gift.”

Neverwinter posted a slew of community interviews with the team’s devs:

Check out how Star Wars Galaxies looks in the Unreal Engine 4:

MU Origin 2’s 6.0 update added a Kundun Lilith daily event, the Land of Lust, and a Divine Source and an Awaken Emblem system for added character progression:

If you don’t want to sleep tonight and feel like investigating a maybe possibly MMO thing… well, this is Purgo Box. Don’t say we didn’t warn you:

Rogue Company is all over Steam now, and you know you want some of that:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That's why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up, our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don't want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line