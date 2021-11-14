The MOP Up: Valve’s Steam Deck gets delayed to 2022

Bad news for those among you who were hoping to play some MMOs on Valve’s Steam Deck this holiday season: The company announced that it’s delaying the launch of the device from December 2021 to February 2022.

Blame the ongoing supply chain crisis: “We’re sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Google is allowing third party app payment options in South Korea and has dropped the service fee from 15% to 11%.

Bless Unleashed put out a small patch on the 10th that increased the drop rate of S-tier gear in time dungeons. The studio also named-and-shamed cheaters.

Closers Online has some free login rewards for you to claim in honor of the game’s one-year Naddic launch anniversary.

Grand Theft Auto Online is bringing back all five heists for “Heist Month!”

Alisa Chen shared her own journey of coming to Bungie and working through imposter syndrome.

Ravendawn is getting ready for its Alpha 3 test, which will include the housing system and a whole bunch of other changes.

“Get ready to buckle up and claim bounties with your favorite gunslinger—Cassidy’s New Blood Challenge is here,” said Overwatch. “Now through November 23, play games to earn exclusive rewards, including a player icon, sprays, and the Sandstorm Cassidy skin.”

A group of Fallout 76 players got together to form a Shakespeare troupe and performed Macbeth!

In preparation for a large story release next month, Warframe rolled out its Prime Resurgence initiative that lets players unlock various warframes for free this month.

A Call of Duty zombie map that put pages of the Quaran on some floors prompted an apology by Activision Blizzard to the global Muslim community.

World of Warships’ content creators raised money for veteran charities this past week such as Stack Up and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Allods Online is running a new Sarnaut battle campaign: “By completing recurring tasks, you will earn special points. As you accumulate them, you will increase the level of the battle campaign and receive various prizes.”

Ragnarok Online Prime recently destroyed Morroc and brought out 13 new classes for players to exeprience.

Learn how to engage in EVE Online’s wormhole combat with this instructional video:

Azaan the Eternal is down for a rumble in Paladins as the game’s latest champion:

Rogue Company’s fourth season kicked off with a new Mexico map:

