Massively OP Podcast Episode 408: FFXIV on one side, mods on the other

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about FFXIV’s blowup over modding (and cheating), what’s up with this Quinfall thing, World of Warcraft’s trading post issues, The Crew 3 announcement, and everything you’ve ever wanted to know about video game beards.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, ESO, SWG
- News: The great FFXIV mod debate
- News: World of Warcraft’s trading post issues and cross-realm raid
- News: NCsoft West layoffs, Square Enix financials, Blizzard financials
- News: The Crew 3 officially announced
- News: Quinfall arrives on the scene and immediately makes some grand promises
- News: Elder Scrolls Online wages war on shoulder armor
- Mailbag: Where are the good MMO beards?
- Outro
