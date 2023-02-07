Massively OP Podcast Episode 408: FFXIV on one side, mods on the other

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1
Love is in the something-or-other.

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about FFXIV’s blowup over modding (and cheating), what’s up with this Quinfall thing, World of Warcraft’s trading post issues, The Crew 3 announcement, and everything you’ve ever wanted to know about video game beards.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

