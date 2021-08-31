Massively OP Podcast Episode 337: Desperation is a good look on you

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2’s fall plans, World of Warcraft’s next big patch, more on the Blizzard scandal, Gamescom 2021 news, TitanReach’s suspended development, a new time travel MMO, and Daybreak’s new leadership.
It's the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails!
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- News: Guild Wars 2 gains momentum with fall roadmap
- News: World of Warcraft’s desperate “please come back” patch (plus more Blizzard scandal stuff)
- News: Fallout 76 loses its project lead
- News: Gamescom 2021 roundup: New World and DokeV
- News: Daybreak gets a new acting CEO
- News: TitanReach suspends development
- News: Into The Echo is a time travel MMO that looks pretty neat
- Outro
