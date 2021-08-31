Massively OP Podcast Episode 337: Desperation is a good look on you

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2’s fall plans, World of Warcraft’s next big patch, more on the Blizzard scandal, Gamescom 2021 news, TitanReach’s suspended development, a new time travel MMO, and Daybreak’s new leadership.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

