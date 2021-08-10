Massively OP Podcast Episode 334: New World’s fourth delay

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Bless Unleashed’s launch, the latest in the Blizzard scandal, New World’s newest delay, why nobody’s rolling male characters in MMOs, and why everyone seems to be jumping to FFXIV lately.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

