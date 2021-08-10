Massively OP Podcast Episode 334: New World’s fourth delay

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Bless Unleashed’s launch, the latest in the Blizzard scandal, New World’s newest delay, why nobody’s rolling male characters in MMOs, and why everyone seems to be jumping to FFXIV lately.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Ship of Heroes, LOTRO, FFXIV, Albion Online, City of Heroes, SWG
- News: Bless Unleashed launches
- News: Blizzard’s financials, Brack’s departure
- News: New World is delayed yet again
- News: Dungeons and Dragons Online’s paid “mini-expansion”
- News: Survey on rolling characters of the opposite sex
- Mailbag: Deadly difficulty in LOTRO
- Mailbag: Why is FFXIV the landing pad for WoW refugees?
- Outro
Other info:
Every time you mention New World’s delay in one of your articles I keep thinking there’s an additional delay to the one that pushes back the date to the end of September !