Massively OP Podcast Episode 318: Middle-earth no more

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin lament the cancellation of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings MMO, investigate a super-secret Guild Wars Easter egg, get psyched over Star Wars Galaxies’ Bespin expansion, and discuss the internal logic of MMORPG worlds.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: