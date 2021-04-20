Massively OP Podcast Episode 318: Middle-earth no more

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin lament the cancellation of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings MMO, investigate a super-secret Guild Wars Easter egg, get psyched over Star Wars Galaxies’ Bespin expansion, and discuss the internal logic of MMORPG worlds.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Guild Wars 2, Cozy Grove, Albion Online, Star Wars Galaxies
- News: Amazon cancels its Lord of the Rings MMO project
- News: Guild Wars players uncover a secret sword from 2013
- News: Final Fantasy XIV brings us Patch 5.5
- News: Star Wars Galaxies Legends dates its Bespin expansion
- Voicemail: How can players promote brilliant but ugly duckling MMOs?
- Mailbag: How do you reconcile weird immersion problems in MMOs?
- Mailbag: What superhero MMO can replace Marvel Heroes?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 318
- Podcast theme: “Old Login Theme” from LOTRO
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement
Agreed on Albion Online quality, i was so impressed with the game before i even played it, the experience of making an account, downloading the client, downloading the game, all of these basic things are done well, some MMOs don’t have that and it does not make a good impression.
The game itself is well made too, i loved the interface a lot, and i played it for a while, it’s a PVP game so i was just testing the PVE parts.