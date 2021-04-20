Massively OP Podcast Episode 318: Middle-earth no more

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin lament the cancellation of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings MMO, investigate a super-secret Guild Wars Easter egg, get psyched over Star Wars Galaxies’ Bespin expansion, and discuss the internal logic of MMORPG worlds.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

1
Minimalistway

Agreed on Albion Online quality, i was so impressed with the game before i even played it, the experience of making an account, downloading the client, downloading the game, all of these basic things are done well, some MMOs don’t have that and it does not make a good impression.

The game itself is well made too, i loved the interface a lot, and i played it for a while, it’s a PVP game so i was just testing the PVE parts.

47 minutes ago