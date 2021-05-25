Massively OP Podcast Episode 323: Odyssey, Burning Crusade, and LOTRO

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Elite Dangerous: Odyssey’s rollout, the delayed start of Burning Crusade Classic’s pre-patch, Ashes of Creation’s NDA drop, the end of one of LOTRO’s progression servers, and mail on a roleplaying revival.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

