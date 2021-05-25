Massively OP Podcast Episode 323: Odyssey, Burning Crusade, and LOTRO

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Elite Dangerous: Odyssey’s rollout, the delayed start of Burning Crusade Classic’s pre-patch, Ashes of Creation’s NDA drop, the end of one of LOTRO’s progression servers, and mail on a roleplaying revival.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: WoW Classic, Star Wars Galaxies Legends
- News: Elite Dangerous releases Odyssey
- News: WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade pre-patch start
- Beta madness: SOLO, PSO2 New Genesis, and Bless Unleashed
- News: Ashes of Creation drops verbal NDA
- News: LOTRO gets a new producer, shuts down Ithil server
- Mailbag: GTAO’s roleplay revival
- Outro
