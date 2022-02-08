Massively OP Podcast Episode 359: Tearing down the faction wall

On this week’s episode, Bree, Chris, and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2’s expansion launch date, World of Warcraft’s new approach to cross-faction play, Blizzard’s continued downward slide, Star Citizen’s roadmap tantrum, a rollback for Mortal Online 2, and Lost Ark’s launch week.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: