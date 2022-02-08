Massively OP Podcast Episode 359: Tearing down the faction wall

On this week’s episode, Bree, Chris, and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2’s expansion launch date, World of Warcraft’s new approach to cross-faction play, Blizzard’s continued downward slide, Star Citizen’s roadmap tantrum, a rollback for Mortal Online 2, and Lost Ark’s launch week.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: WoW Classic, SWG, Zenith, Monster Hunter Rise, LOTRO
- News: Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons gets a launch date
- News: World of Warcraft announces cross-faction play, kills boosting rings
- News: Blizzard’s numbers are down by two million users
- News: Star Citizen doesn’t want to post its roadmap any more
- News: Mortal Online 2 enacts a 24-hour rollback while New World merges servers
- News: Lost Ark gets ready for launch
- Mailbag: Will SSG and Daybreak remain separate?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “The Motherlode” from World of Warcraft
- Your show hosts: Justin, Chris, and Bree
