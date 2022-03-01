Massively OP Podcast Episode 362: Eternal Winter, Eternity’s End, End of Dragons

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about End of Dragons’ launch, Black Desert’s newest expansion, Dungeons and Dragons Online’s freebies, World of Warcraft’s Patch 9.2, Elder Scrolls Online achievement reduction, and how the elimination of faction restrictions changes MMOs.
And remember, if you'd like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: ESO, DDO, LOTRO, Guild Wars 2
- News: Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons launches
- News: Black Desert announces Mountain of Eternal Winter expansion
- News: DDO unlocks classes and races, kicks of 16th anniversary
- News: World of Warcraft’s Patch 9.2: Eternity’s End comes out
- News: EverQuest II opens its level-agnostic server
- News: Some Elder Scrolls Online players not happy with account-wide achievements
- Voicemail: Easing of faction identity in MMOs
- Outro
Other info:
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
