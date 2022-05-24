Massively OP Podcast Episode 374: Star Citizen, one decade later

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Star Citizen’s overdue development, Final Fantasy XI’s anniversary, Guild Wars 2’s sky pirates, EVE Online in browsers, why MMOs ruin single-player games for us, and more!

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: