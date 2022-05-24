Massively OP Podcast Episode 374: Star Citizen, one decade later

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Star Citizen’s overdue development, Final Fantasy XI’s anniversary, Guild Wars 2’s sky pirates, EVE Online in browsers, why MMOs ruin single-player games for us, and more!
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- News: Star Citizen struggles to get to beta
- News: Final Fantasy XI turns 20
- News: Guild Wars 2’s season 1 continues with Sky Pirates
- News: Dungeons and Dragons Online delays Isle of Dread
- News: You can now play EVE Online in your browser
- Mailbag: Struggling with single-player games in the wake of MMOs
- Outro
