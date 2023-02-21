Massively OP Podcast Episode 410: Cyberpunk meets gaslamp

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about LOTRO surprises, several interesting upcoming MMOs such as Palia and Corepunk, the degrading work situation at Blizzard, and more Q4 2022 financials.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Guild Wars 2, Elder Scrolls Online, Star Wars Galaxies
- News: Catching up on Corepunk, Diablo IV, Palia, and Nightingale
- News: Blizzard’s not the best place to work these days
- News: Financials from NCsoft, Pearl Abyss, and EG7/Daybreak
- Outro
Other info:
