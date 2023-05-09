Massively OP Podcast Episode 421: Beyond time and space

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Chrono Odyssey’s trailer, Star Trek Online’s newest episode, SWTOR’s future, EVE Online’s 20th anniversary, LOTRO’s latest raid, Villagers and Heroes’ housing, and WoW’s tangled lore.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW Classic, SWG
- News: Star Trek Online’s Unraveled update arrives this week
- News: SWTOR teases 7.3 content
- News: Gamigo is easing out of the MMO space
- News: Chrono Odyssey looks quite interesting
- Quick news: EVE Online hits 20, LOTRO releases new raid, Villagers and Heroes is getting housing
- Mailbag: How can WoW make sense of its lore?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “AERIS and the Megaliths” from SWTOR
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
