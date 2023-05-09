Massively OP Podcast Episode 421: Beyond time and space

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Chrono Odyssey’s trailer, Star Trek Online’s newest episode, SWTOR’s future, EVE Online’s 20th anniversary, LOTRO’s latest raid, Villagers and Heroes’ housing, and WoW’s tangled lore.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

