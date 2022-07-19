Massively OP Podcast Episode 381: The Soulframe of the game

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
2

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Digital Extremes’ new Soulframe, Guild Wars 2’s summer roadmap, SWTOR’s next big update, Dragonflight’s alpha testing, LOTRO’s leadership departure, and how a studio might design a truly non-instanced MMO.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

Advertisement
Previous articleEntropia Universe is laying NFT eggs that promise ‘rewards-earning opportunities’ for holders
Next articleMechWarrior Online releases more platinum ‘Mechs and adjusts several skill tree nodes

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
2 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments