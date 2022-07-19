Massively OP Podcast Episode 381: The Soulframe of the game

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Digital Extremes’ new Soulframe, Guild Wars 2’s summer roadmap, SWTOR’s next big update, Dragonflight’s alpha testing, LOTRO’s leadership departure, and how a studio might design a truly non-instanced MMO.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: RIFT, WoW Classic, City of Heroes
- News: Warframe studio announces Soulframe
- News: Guild Wars 2’s summer roadmap
- News: LOTRO’s producer leaves the building
- News: SWTOR talks Update 7.1, says goodbye to Charles Boyd
- News: WoW Dragonflight begins alpha testing
- Mailbag: Could a non-instanced MMO work?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Gene Molds” from Warframe
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
