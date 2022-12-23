Steam’s winter sale offers many deep discounts on FFXIV, Elder Scrolls Online, New World and more

If you’re not already broke from buying presents this holiday season, why not treat yourself to the annual gamer gluttony that is the Steam winter sale? Valve kicked off the annual sale this week with plenty of great deals, including handfuls of MMORPGs and multiplayer games.

It’s certainly the time to swoop in if you’ve been holding off on purchasing certain MMOs due to full price points. Final Fantasy XIV is selling the acclaimed Endwalker expansion at half-off, New World for $20, Elite Dangerous is just $7.50, Fallout 76 is only 10 bucks, Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons can be had for $24, and Sea of Thieves is half-off at $20. You can also pick up Elder Scrolls Online for a mere six dollars and also grab the latest High Isle chapter for $19.79. And perhaps the best deal is Black Desert, which is down to a penny less than a dollar right now.

Other sales of possible interest to you may include:

