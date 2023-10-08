The MOP Up: It’s the great Albion, Charlie Brown!

Albion Online is getting into the spirit of Halloween with its Harvest Challenge: “Fall has come to the world of Albion… the shadows are growing longer… and the Harvest Challenge is back! For the entire month of October, earn points for open-world activities, unlock chests to get spooky loot, and claim your very own Spectral Bat.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Wakfu delivered a major patch that, among other things, announced “early-game content has been fully revamped to offer a more open, organic, and accessible experience.”

AR walkathon WalkScape made some improvements so that all supporters should be able to secure a spot in its upcoming beta test. “The alpha build of the game has also reached a very stable state. We’ve been playing it for weeks now without encountering any major issues.”

Star Trek Online fixed a couple issues and allowed players to earn dilithium from the Borg Tesseract event.

“After listening to your feedback, we have decided to remove the recent rank restriction made to five stacks that was implemented in Patch 7.06. We know how important it is to play with your friends and your need for flexibility in order to do that,” said Valorant.

World of Warships: Legends is doing a crossover with Arpeggio of Blue Steel -Ars Nova- with themed ships, content, and commanders.

ARPG Minecraft Dungeons hit 25 million players since its launch back in 2020.

Valheim gave us a “chunky set of fixes” with its recent update, saying, “We’ve got snap point adjustments, mini-boss fixes, UI corrections, and more! It also includes an update to dedicated servers, where you will now properly be able to use world modifiers there.”

Wizard101 warned players against exploiting a flaw in the Crying Sun raid.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide released on on Xbox Series X|S and put out a class overhaul:

Path of Exile’s devs talked about the evolution of ARPGs:

League of Legends shared a new music video:

Dauntless’ composer gave a concert in Germany:

Battlefield 2042 revealed what’s coming in Season 6: Dark Creations:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line