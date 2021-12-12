The MOP Up: Trove’s polished paragon paradise

Trove is making sure that its players have plenty to do this season thanks to a Polished Paragon system. This patch came out on PlayStation and Xbox, offering a new advancement track for endgame players. Check out the trailer!

“Starting today, all experience points (XP) earned on Level 30 classes will go towards receiving Paragon levels for that class. While the effort to fill the XP bar for those Paragon levels may be a bit higher than before, the rewards will be worth it.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Valorant added the option to assign keybinds for specific agents — and is bringing back Wide Player cards.

Onigiri is back as Onigiri Heroes, which is now out on mobile for Android and iOS.

Realm of the Mad God added ST sets for the Storm Caller Bard and Earthen Bulwark and is making some significant changes to schematics.

Space Punks pumped out its third update with a mission overhaul to Storm Grinders, a new contract log, better party flow, and crafting improvements.

Among Us bumped up its Crewmate Edition release from next January to this December 21st.

Neverwinter threw out a patch that adjusts companions and UI loadouts.

Battlefield 2042’s Update 3.1 made some balance changes, hit improvements, and bug fixes.

Riot Games is bringing legal action against a scamming ring that posed as the company offering jobs.

Wired offers an interesting look at the trend of NFT games: “The rise of Axie Infinity is happening as the boundaries between investing and gaming have grown porous.”

NetEase’s Identity V is hosting another crossover event with the manga Cased Closed this month.

Starborne said, “For our last server of the year we will be returning to the chaos of Crossfire, but this time we’ll be spicing things up with the long-anticipated reappearance of Alliance Assaults. The riches of the galaxy are right at your fingertips, so coordinate and expand to claim the central resource fields…before someone else does.”

War Thunder’s next big content update is called Winged Lions and will introduce the Israeli aviation tech tree and non-aircraft carrier ships that can launch planes.

CD Projekt is trying to settle a class action lawsuit over Cyberpunk 2077.

The Prosperous Universe team talked a bit about map refinements and their secret second project.

Lineage W has a patch in the works that will add the realm of Aden and the Dark Elf class.

“Frostval is that special time of year when heroes and moglins gather ’round the Frostval tree… and fight Yettun in their caves,” announced AdventureQuest 3D.

Tree of Savior M, the mobile version of the MMOARPG, is heading into closed beta testing in Korea.

Sony may be prepping a game pass system for its PlayStation consoles. Or so the rumor goes.

And speaking of battle passes, Lineage II Aden just kicked off its very first one, which includes a free and paid reward track.

Apex Legends’ Chat Grenier announced his departure from Respawn: “Apex Legends is in great hands and I feel like I can walk away knowing this game and community will continue to be taken care of.”

Elsword has a new path for you to check out:

Albion Online added 17 new music tracks with its Lands Awakened patch:

