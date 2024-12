Make My MMO: Star Citizen passes $750M in crowdfunding because y’all have no self-control

It’s been over 12 years since Star Citizen’s record-setting Kickstarter, and while the game is still being dragged through alpha, its crowdfunding has only increased: This week, the space MMO passed $750M in total crowdfunding in the middle of its free-fly event as people just can’t seem to stop throwing money at this unfinished game that was originally supposed to launch in 2014. Ahem.

Meanwhile, Ashes of Creation cracked down on test exploiters, Fractured went free-to-play, Elite Dangerous teased its new colonization gameplay. And finally, we checked in on Crowfall and Legends of Aria Classic. Don’t get excited; there’s no movement at all.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Star Citizen