The MOP Up: Destiny 2 sanctions unorthodox raiding

Just because the devs think you’re going to play the game one way doesn’t mean that players aren’t going to pour a whole lot of ingenuity and effort into a different method. Just look at what’s happening in Destiny 2 these days.

“The big buzz around the [Destiny 2] community this week has been players finding out a way to cram four fireteams in activities meant for one,” said Bungie. “We’ve been watching the 12-player raid hype and are glad you’re enjoying yourselves. We aren’t rushing out a fix for this and it’s totally fine if you want to try it out and have some fun.”

And speaking of Destiny 2, check out this dev blog on the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Orbus VR is in the thick of its spring festival: “The Spring Festival of Skogronn is now live! The patch also includes new colors for dragon breeding, a new community event area, and a few bug fixes.”

MU Online opened up a “speed server” to get players leveled up quickly and transferred over to a regular server on the 16th. There are some bonus goodies you can claim if you do this.

Wolcen talked about some of the improvements that the team is working on for the game, including more difficulty levels for Champion of Stormfall, gold-collecting pets, and loot filter profiles.

Former Guild Wars 2 dev Josh Foreman shared a bit of what he’s working on: Blankos.

Some sort of “music-themed gameplay” and other fun additions were delivered to PUBG mobile players for the game’s third birthday.

“We added a slew of fresh new options to suit a wide variety of gameplay tastes,” said Osiris New Dawn. “Want to tame down survival gameplay and focus on building? We got that. Want a hard-core-hard-science experience? We got that too. ”

Elsword dropped the final job path for Noah, the Nyx Pieta. “This class utilizes the power of the Full Moon to simultaneously protect and buff your allies while raining damage upon enemies.”

Publish 110 arrived in Ultima Online with store, black market, and veteran reward updates.

Roblox sub-game My Farm just delivered a big update to its massive fan base. Now, players can bake pies and engage with a baker in town.

TERA Console released update 90.03 with a handful of bug fixes for quests and items.

Albion Online bade a fond farewell to Season 11 while saluting its victor.

Wild Terra 2’s March update will improve cooking, add more types of crops, and start to overhaul the combat system (which includes adding heavy shields).

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is running a “couple of lightweight events” while additional work is done on Patch 2.17.0.

Rust is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this spring:

Rogue Company teased the Seeker:

Overwatch challenges you to be a PachiMarchi master through March 22nd:

