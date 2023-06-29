Steam’s Summer Sale 2023 is live through July 13 with deals on FFXIV, GW2, New World, ESO, and more

Valve has revived the traditional Steam summer sale this afternoon, with gobs of good deals running well beyond the 4th of July. Perhaps the most notable promo right now is for the Steam Deck itself, which is 20% off. That’s the big version, mind you; the baby version is only 10% off. Hope you didn’t buy one yesterday!

Core MMO players might want to check out sales for Final Fantasy XIV, Guild Wars 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, New World, Temtem, Zenith, RuneScape, EVE Online, Black Desert, Gloria Victis, Elite Dangerous, Trove, and more. We also spy good deals for Valheim, Sea of Thieves, Red Dead Online, Fallout 76, and Conan Exiles. (Here’s the direct link to multiplayer titles.)

Let us know what, if anything, you’re picking up (or hoping to get cheap!). Just be careful; Steam’s algorithms are a bit cheeky today, as it recommended this one to me.

Oof. It’s also recommending things that have no sales at all, not just games rushing toward their doom, so heads up!