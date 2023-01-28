Make My MMO: Elite’s delay, Zenith’s birthday, Repopulation’s death

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks! Kickstarted VR MMO Zenith rolled quietly into its first anniversary since launching; while the game has become an indie darling, its PC version has yet to materialize, contrary to its Kickstarter promises. The studio is, however, promoting preorders for its PSVR2 launch.

Meanwhile, Elite Dangerous delayed its 14.02 update to an undetermined day “to ensure the best experience,” Ashes of Creation deep-dived its tank abilities, Fractured Veil celebrated its seventh year of development, Shadow’s Kiss hit early access, Fractured claimed it’ll reopen in February, Chronicles of Elyria insists its spinoff will launch this year in spite of lawsuits and funding struggles, and unfortunately, The Repopulation is finally dead.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

It's dead, Jim3001SQ (SMV) – Kickstarter unsuccessful, dev halted in 2018.
Holy crap it launchedAdventureQuest 3D (Artix) – Raised 368k; beta since 2016.
Holy crap it launchedAlbion Online (Sandbox) – Launched July 2017, hit Steam May 2018.
In the development dungeonsAntraxx (Team Antraxx) – Kickstarter canceled.
Holy crap it launchedAscent: The Space Game (Fluffy Kitten) – Successful KS. Launched 2016.
In the development dungeonsAshes of Creation (Intrepid Studios) – Successful KS. Alpha one.
It's launched, kindaBlast Out (Tarhead Studio) – Kickstarter successful. Originally called RUiN. In EA.
In the development dungeonsIt's launched, kindaBook of Travels (Might and Delight) – Kickstarted. Early access.
It's launched, kindaBroke Protocol (Cylinder) – Unsuccessful KS. In free early access.
In the development dungeonsCamelot Unchained (City State) – Kickstarter; open donations/packages.
It's dead, JimCaribbean Conquest (Invenio) – First KS canceled, second ended unsuccessfully.
In the development dungeonsCodename Reality (Orode) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
It's dead, JimContested Space (Zon) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
Holy crap it launchedCrowfall (ArtCraft) – Kickstarter successful, Indiegogo. Launched, sold, unlaunched.
In the development dungeonsChronicles of Elyria (Soulbound) – Kickstarter. Much shenanigans.
Holy crap it launchedCity of Heroes Homecoming (Homecoming) – Monthly donation rounds.
In the development dungeonsCity of Titans (Missing Worlds Media) – Successful KS.
It's dead, JimDawngate (Studio Wayfinder). Kickstarter successful, but no license.
It's launched, kindaDay of Dragons (Beawesome) – Kickstarter successful.
In the development dungeonsDescent Underground (Descendent Studios) – Successful KS.
In the development dungeonsDestiny’s Sword (2Dogs) – Kickstarter successful June 2019; downgraded.
It's dead, JimDivergence Online (Stained Glass Llama) – Abandoned in early access.
It's dead, JimDogma: Eternal Night (Prelude Games Factory): Kickstarter. Probably dead.
It's launched, kindaIt's dead, JimDragon of Legends (Thrive Games) – Successful Kickstarter.
In the development dungeonsDreamworld (Dreamworld Realities) – Successful Kickstarter. Dodgy af. EA.
Holy crap it launchedDual Universe (Novaquark) – Kickstarter funded, donor platform. Launched 2022.
It's launched, kindaEco (Strange Loop Games) – Funded, now in beta.
It's dead, JimEdengrad (Huckleberry Games) – Kickstarter funded. Abandoned.
Holy crap it launchedElite: Dangerous (Frontier Developments) – Funded and fully launched.
Holy crap it launchedEmbers Adrift (Stormhaven) – Indiegogo. Fka Saga of Lucimia. Launched.
Holy crap it launchedEmpyrion Online (Eleon) – Kickstarter canceled; launched on Steam.
It's dead, JimEndless Trials (Fire Hurts) – Kickstarter canceled.
It's launched, kindaEpic Space (EpicSpace.net)
In the development dungeonsEthyrial Echoes of Yore (Gellyberry). Kickstarter canceled.
It's dead, JimEverFeud (PSB) – Kickstarter canceled.
It's dead, JimEver, Jane (3 Turn Productions) – Successful Kickstarter. Sunsetted 2020.
In the development dungeonsFractured (Dynamight/Gamigo) – Kickstarter successful. EA 2022, now in closed dev.
In the development dungeonsFractured Veil (Paddle Creek) – Kickstarter successful.
In the development dungeonsFreeland VR (Freeland VR AB) – Kickstarter successful.
In the development dungeonsFrozen Flame (Dreamside) – Fig campaign successful. In founder alpha.
Holy crap it launchedGenfanad (Rose Tinted Games) – Kickstarter successful. Launched 2022.
It's dead, JimIt's launched, kindaGlobal Adventures (SubaGames) – Kickstarter funded.
It's launched, kindaGloria Victis (Black Eye Games) – Open donations; early access.
It's dead, JimGreed Monger (Greed Monger) – Abandoned, now allegedly in refund process.
Holy crap it launchedGrim Dawn (Crate Entertainment) – Funded and launched.
Holy crap it launchedIt's dead, JimGuardians of Ember (Runewaker) – Funded and launched.
Holy crap it launchedGuns of Icarus (Muse) – Funded and launched.
It's dead, JimHero’s Song (Pixelmage) – KS canceled; Indiegogo. Canceled w/ refunds.
In the development dungeonsIdentity (Asylum) – Kickstarter successful. Beta July 2022.
It's launched, kindaInfinity: Battlescape (I-Novae Studios) – Successful KS; in early access.
It's dead, JimHoly crap it launchedHEX (HEX Entertainment) – Funded, launched; sunsetted 2020.
In the development dungeonsIlysia (Team 21) – Kickstarter fully funded Oct 2020. Closed beta.
Holy crap it launchedLegends of Aria/BRITARIA (Citadel/Reaper) – Shards Online. Launched 2020. Yikes.
It's dead, JimLife is Feudal (Bitbox): Indiegogo ended. Closed and maintenance-moded.
It's dead, JimLUX (Chimera) – Kickstarter canceled. Seemingly abandoned.
It's dead, JimMaestros of the Anthymn (String Theory) – Kickstarter canceled.
Holy crap it launchedIt's dead, JimMaguss (Maguss) – Indiegogo successful; launched then sunsetted in 2020.
It's dead, JimMekria (Infinity Online Studios) – Kickstarter canceled. Seemingly abandoned.
It's launched, kindaIt's dead, JimMidair (Archetype Studios) – Kickstarter successful. On Steam but abandoned.
Holy crap it launchedNebula Online (Mizar Games) Kickstarter canceled; launched in November.
It's dead, JimNeo’s Land (NeoJac Entertainment) – Open donations. Abandoned.
It's dead, JimNovus AEterno (Taitale Studios) – Successful KS. Abandoned.
It's dead, JimOath (Ready-Up) – Kickstarter funded. Seemingly abandoned.
Holy crap it launchedOccupy White Walls (Stikipixels) – Kickstarter unsuccessful. Launched 2022.
In the development dungeonsOdd Giants (Odd Giants) – Patreon ongoing.
Holy crap it launchedOrbusVR (Ad Alternum) – KS funded March 2017. Launched 2019.
It's launched, kindaOverpower (Hydrant Games) – Kickstarter unfunded; early access.
In the development dungeonsPantheon: Rise of the Fallen (Visionary Realms) – Open donations. Pre-alpha.
It's launched, kindaPantropy (Brain Stone GmbH): First KS canceled, second funded. In EA.
In the development dungeonsPast Fate (Icy North): First Kickstarter unsuccessful, second successful.
It's dead, JimPathfinder Online (GoblinWorks) – Sunsetted 2021.
It's launched, kindaPath of Titans (Alderon) – Indiegogo. In early access.
It's launched, kindaPlanet Nomads (Craneballs) – Kickstarted, early access launched sans multiplayer.
It's launched, kindaPlaycraft (Bebop Games) – Kickstarter funded May 2019; in EA.
It's launched, kindaPixel Starships (SavySoda) – Kickstarter funded. Second one too. In EA.
It's launched, kindaProject Gorgon (Elder Game) – Three KS + Indiegogo. Early access.
It's dead, JimProject Oasis World (POW) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
Holy crap it launchedPumpkin Online (Monique) – Launched as Pumpkin Days.
It's dead, JimRAW (Killerwhale) – Kickstarter canceled by Kickstarter.
It's dead, JimROKH (Darewise) – Kickstarter canceled; dev ended.
It's dead, JimSacrament (Ferocity Unbound) – Kickstarter, Patreon failed. Abandoned.
In the development dungeonsSeed (Klang Games) – Kickstarter imminent?
In the development dungeonsShadow’s Kiss (Clockwork Throne) – Ongoing Patreon, Kickstarter funded. Early access.
In the development dungeonsShip of Heroes (Heroic) – Kickstarter canceled, launch expected in 2022. Beta.
Holy crap it launchedShroud of the Avatar (Portalarium) – Launch 2016 & 2018. Trainwrecks.
In the development dungeonsSpycursion (Defun) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
In the development dungeonsSquadron 42 (Cloud Imperium) – Beta delayed.
In the development dungeonsStar Citizen (Cloud Imperium) – Ongoing funding. Backer alpha.
It's launched, kindaStarfighter Infinity (Ben Olding) – Kickstarter funded. Early access.
It's launched, kindaSwords ‘n Magic and Stuff (Kindred) – Kickstarter funded. Early access.
Holy crap it launchedTemtem (Crema) – Kickstarter fully funded and launched.
It's dead, JimThe Exiled (Fairytale Distillery) – fka Das Tal; KS unsuccessful. Early access but dev halted.
It's dead, JimThe Flower of KnighthoodKickstarter canceled.
Holy crap it launchedThe Realm: Reawakened (Stephen Nichols) – Live game. Ongoing GoFundMe.
It's dead, JimThe Repopulation (Idea Fabrik) – Kickstarted twice by A&B. Abandoned in alpha.
It's dead, JimThe Stomping Land (Alex Fundora) – Abandoned.
In the development dungeonsThe Wagadu Chronicles (Twin Drums) – Kickstarter successful. Alpha 2.
It's dead, JimTitanReach (Square Root) – Kickstarter failed. Defunct/scam.
It's dead, JimTrials of Ascension (Dragonfire) – Latest Kickstarter failed. In EA as a singleplayer demo.
It's dead, JimTUG (Nerd Kingdom) – Abandoned without a word. Scam.
In the development dungeonsValiance Online (Silverhelm) – Backer beta.
It's dead, JimVigor Roads (NeuronHaze) – Kickstarter unsuccessful. Website dead/abandoned.
It's launched, kindaWar of Rights (Campfire Games) – Successful Kickstarter; in early access.
Holy crap it launchedWorld Seed (Ape Egg) – Kickstarter unsuccessful. Classic launched.
Holy crap it launchedZenith (Ramen) – Kickstarter successful; VR version launched, PC delayed.

Pantheon

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?
