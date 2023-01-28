Make My MMO: Elite’s delay, Zenith’s birthday, Repopulation’s death

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks! Kickstarted VR MMO Zenith rolled quietly into its first anniversary since launching; while the game has become an indie darling, its PC version has yet to materialize, contrary to its Kickstarter promises. The studio is, however, promoting preorders for its PSVR2 launch.

Meanwhile, Elite Dangerous delayed its 14.02 update to an undetermined day “to ensure the best experience,” Ashes of Creation deep-dived its tank abilities, Fractured Veil celebrated its seventh year of development, Shadow’s Kiss hit early access, Fractured claimed it’ll reopen in February, Chronicles of Elyria insists its spinoff will launch this year in spite of lawsuits and funding struggles, and unfortunately, The Repopulation is finally dead.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Ashes of Creation

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

Star Citizen

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched

It semi-launched?

In development

Dead or abandoned

Drama bomb Holy crap it launchedIt semi-launched?In developmentDead or abandonedDrama bomb

Pantheon

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?