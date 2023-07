Make My MMO: Star Citizen has zero incentive to ever launch

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks!

A Star Citizen player who applied for a refund finally got it earlier this month – but he also got a bizarre boilerplate legal letter in which Cloud Imperium’s lawyers deny all obligation to deliver the refund they were agreeing to deliver; they simultaneously argue that it’s false to claim the game has not released and that the game is in still in an unfinished alpha. What do words mean?!

Meanwhile, Embers Adrift released a new zone, Solarpunk’s Kickstarter funded, Frozen Flame released its roadmap, Fractured is planning a big PvP/PvE test next week, Project Gorgon is running a $10 sale, and Chronicles of Elyria is still a mess.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that's exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month.