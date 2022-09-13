Massively OP Podcast Episode 388: Elyon descends through finite care

Justin Olivetti
On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Wrath Classic’s chaotic pre-patch, Temtem’s launch, Elyon’s sunset announcement, Bless’ latest death, EVE Online’s newest expansion, New World’s growth, and another round of lighting questions.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

