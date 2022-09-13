Massively OP Podcast Episode 388: Elyon descends through finite care

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Wrath Classic’s chaotic pre-patch, Temtem’s launch, Elyon’s sunset announcement, Bless’ latest death, EVE Online’s newest expansion, New World’s growth, and another round of lighting questions.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Guild Wars 2, SWG
- News: Wrath Classic’s pre-patch arrives, server chaos ensues
- News: New World actually adds servers to help with queues
- News: Elyon heads to a sunset in December
- News: Bless Unleashed dies on console, continues on PC
- News: EVE Online announces Uprising expansion, Wil Wheaton comes to Star Trek Online
- News: Temtem launches from early access
- Mailbag: Lightning round questions
- Outro
Other info:
