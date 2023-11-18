Make My MMO: Project Gorgon rebounds, Pantheon regroups

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks!

Pantheon has fully backtracked on its plans to launch the 247 extraction mode as a standalone game, vowing to return to full development on the MMORPG players backed. “The Pantheon community made it clear that the 247 test mode is not the reason they support us, and we need to listen to that,” Visionary Realms wrote. “We understand that for many of you, we have damaged your trust. That’s on us.”

Meanwhile, we got some rough news from Project Gorgon, as illness threatened financial woes for the two-person dev team and maintenance mode for the game, though fortunately, players came through with donations and purchases to keep the studio supported in the near future.

Brighter days are also ahead for Fractured Online, which finally rolled back into early access after a year of remission, and The Wagadu Chronicles, which is heading to its own early access on December 4th.

And finally, we added a new entry to our big list: Wizard’s Wrath. It’s a new MMO seeking $61K on Kickstarter, promising a VR angle for the MMO genre.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

