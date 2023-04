Make My MMO: Embers Adrift’s Forgotten Depths, Star Citizen’s forced march

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks! Is it a great idea to set devs to crunching for the next patch when the last patch is still a mess? Star Citizen sure thinks so, and it’s working on intermediary updates in the meantime: “In order to increase our efficiency and remain on schedule for Alpha 3.19, we will be conducting simultaneous release management of both the 3.18.1 and 3.18.2 patches.”

Meanwhile, Embers Adrift is a challenge, Shroud of the Avatar fielded a bizarre and tiny patch, Ashes of Creation teased alpha 2, and Elite Dangerous is finally on track to reopen its console-to-PC migration. Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

