Make My MMO: Crowfall’s sunset and Elite’s update 14

Crowfall went offline this week, possibly for the last time, as new owner Monumental pulled the game back into development without a clear plan, repeating again that nothing is off the table for the do-over version. Crowfall, of course, was crowdfunded back in 2015 and saw millions of dollars and seven years of work before its launch in 2021, so it remains unclear what the new studio could do with more money and time.

Meanwhile, Camelot Unchained picked up another $15M in funding, Pantheon geared up for its latest pre-alpha, we got a peek at Genfanad, Ashes of Creation previewed its diurnal cycle, and Elite Dangerous pushed out update 14.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Ashes of Creation

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

Star Citizen

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched

It semi-launched?

In development

Dead or abandoned

Drama bomb Holy crap it launchedIt semi-launched?In developmentDead or abandonedDrama bomb

Book of Travels

FUN FACT:

As @themonotonist pointed out, there’s one flower for every Kickstarter backer on this field. ❤️ https://t.co/2wcd0YoeES — Might And Delight (@MightAndDelight) November 30, 2022

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?