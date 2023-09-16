Make My MMO: Star Citizen is nine years late, but sure, it’s the gamers who are wrong

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks!

Star Citizen, an alpha MMORPG Kickstarted in 2012 ahead of a planned 2014 launch, has had one hell of a past couple of weeks as it reached over $600,000,000 in player crowdfunding, punctuated by layoffs, leaks, and a sullen refusal by CIG to commit to timelines that it effectively blamed on unrealistic player expectations. MOP’s own Chris Neal – himself a backer who still hopes the malingering MMO will someday materialize as a launch product – chronicled what he characterized as the studio’s recent “naked hostility” toward the very people who backed the game and supported it over the last decade-plus of development.

Meanwhile, Loftia successfully funded with over $1.2M in Kickstarter money, Fractured Online’s return is imminent, Ashes of Creation previewed nodes, and Chronicles of Elyria’s dev admitted that Kingdoms of Elyria won’t be out in 2023 after all. Try and act surprised.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?