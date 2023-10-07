Make My MMO: Ship of Heroes’ demo, Pantheon’s art, Ashes of Creation’s alpha two

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks! Interestingly, there’s actually been kind of a lot of nice forward motion on some of the big in-development crowdfunded MMOs this round; we’re on the cusp of several early access releases in particular.

Notably, Ship of Heroes is planning a free demo next week, Pantheon revealed its new art overhaul, Ashes of Creation teased alpha 2 for next year, Temtem released its Endless Night update, Fractured is in the middle of its last test before re-opening early access, Wagadu Chronicles dropped a trailer ahead of its own early access, Embers Adrift is running a free-play promo, Ilysia penciled in early access for this very month, and we checked in on Orbus. See? It’s a lot, and those are just the highlights. I didn’t even mention Star Citizen. Oops, never mind, I just did.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Wagadu Chronicles

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

Pantheon

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched

It semi-launched?

In development

Dead or abandoned

Drama bomb Holy crap it launchedIt semi-launched?In developmentDead or abandonedDrama bomb

Ashes of Creation

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?