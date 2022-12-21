The true meaning of Christmas across the MMO space, 2022 edition

You there, boy, what day is it? Or girl! I can’t see very well at this age. You say it’s Christmas day? Well, then, you’re lying because as the author I know full well that Crimbus is actually a few days away. But the MMOs that make up our gaming time have been celebrating for quite some time and will keep celebrating for a few days after the big day itself! We’ve compiled a list of all the various events we’ve been covering across the MMO sphere during the past few weeks, all in one place for you to enjoy!
EVENTS ACROSS THE GAME UNIVERSE:
Aion celebrates the season with a Winter Park for EU players and item-filled meal kits for NA fans - It's time to celebrate the festive season in Aion EU, and that means it's time once more for the MMORPG to open a special location for the season known as…
Albion Online’s holiday event tasks players with murdering Uncle Frost - Uncle Frost may have the now-traditional red velvet suit and the big white beard, but we can assure you that he's not your friend in Albion Online. In fact, he's…
Aliens Fireteam Elite adds a new vertical horde mode map with holiday-themed rewards - Even in a shooter like Aliens: Fireteam Elite, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. A xenomorph-infested Christmas that will see players work through a new horde mode map…
APB Reloaded welcomes the winter holidays, addresses ‘open letter’ from players - Even a crime-ridden city will take a break to allow some holiday cheer to trickle in, which is the case for APB Reloaded. A mugged Santa is encouraging players to…
ArcheAge re-opens the holiday-filled Snowfang Isle and ends Unchained fresh start server boosts - Christmastime has arrived to ArcheAge by way of the opening of Snowfang Isle, a special location that's full of holiday cheer and a feature players might remember from last year.[AL:Arche]…
ARK Survival Evolved begins Winter Wonderland event, Atlas adds new PvP servers - Whether you take your survival sandbox in dinosaur flavor or pirate flavor, there's something new to experience in either ARK: Survival Evolved or Atlas. Either way, both will have the…
Astroneer brings back its toy-delivering Project CHEER holiday event in latest patch - The holidays are arriving to the space-based survivalbox of Astroneer once again as this week's patch has re-launched the Project CHEER event for another year, granting players the opportunity to…
Atlas’ Season 11 adds a winter event, new buildings, cow carts, and a new grid editor features - Season 11 for the early access pirating survivalbox Atlas is officially underway, and it's bringing a whole bunch of different things for players of the game. There's the returning winter…
Black Desert PC makes several monster updates and starts some holiday season events - 'Tis the season for celebration by getting presents under a tree and killing a monstrous yeti, or at least that's how the holidays are starting off in Black Desert on…
Blade & Soul adds a new Demonsbane dungeon, an auto-hunt area, and a holiday Treasure Trove this week - This Wednesday, December 7th, is bringing a new update to Blade & Soul, and despite some of the holiday cheer that it's partially bringing, the whole patch's subtitle - Dark…
Champions Online kicks off its festive winter event, preps costume contest in honor of Kevin Conroy - Sure, the winter event happening in Champions Online is precisely the same as last year, and that probably can strike as a bit boring, but then again this is the…
City of Heroes’ Rebirth and Homecoming rogue servers kick off their respective holiday events - Christmas has come to the rogue servers of City of Heroes, and whether you're looking for some classic festivities or a seasonal event with some new twists, both the Rebirth…
Dauntless’ Frostfall holiday event brings back classic activities and lets players craft a special sword - While tying the forging of a sword and Christmas together might seem a bit weird, it does make a measure of sense in the world of Dauntless, where the slaying…
DC Universe Online’s Season’s Greedings event returns with new feats and treats for 2022 - DC Universe Online is once again celebrating the season of greed this year, and before you assume that's a message about late-stage capitalism and its effect on the Christmas season,…
Destiny 2 brings back its Dawning seasonal event, details January 3 Iron Banner, and talks about secret content - The Christmas season has come once more to Destiny 2 as the Dawning is back for another year between now and January 3rd. This year's event is once again asking…
Diablo Immortal adds a new zone, more Hell Difficulties, and a holiday event in latest update - Terror's Tide is crashing across Diablo Immortal, and with it comes a large-scale update for the mobile MMO, with new content, updates to existing features, and a hellish holiday event…
Dungeons and Dragons Online kicks off Festivult and Hardcore Season 7 - When you combine two things into a new package, something special may happen. You could end up with peanut butter and chocolate, for example. Or Dungeons & Dragons, even. Or,…
Elder Scrolls Online kicks off its New Life Festival today - Ready for a little holiday cheer in The Elder Scrolls Online? Then you'll be wanting to enjoy the New Life Festival, which is very distinct from any other real-world holidays…
EVE Online brings back the Winter Nexus event today - "My friends," you ask your corporation in EVE Online, "what is the real meaning of Christmas?" And to that they all laugh, because Santa's corporation (North Pole Industrial Manufacturing &…
EverQuest’s Frostfell celebration blasts back into town - Forget Santa -- we're here for EverQuest's Santug Claugg and his mysterious winter ways. The mythical figure has returned, as the MMO revved back up Frostfell for another run through…
Final Fantasy XI turns on the Starlight Celebration once again on December 16 - Do you have a holiday bench yet in Final Fantasy XI? Your chance to get one yet again is arriving on December 16th as the game brings its various Starlight…
Final Fantasy XIV brings the Starlight Celebration to light once again through December 31 - Increasingly, Final Fantasy XIV is allowing players to ride literally anything and everything that might look vaguely ride-worthy. By this point you could easily have two separate bears to ride,…
Frozen Flame opens a Portal to Christmas in its latest update - While trying to survive in the multiplayer RPG Frozen Flame might be the primary objective, that doesn't mean a bit of the Christmas spirit can't seep into the game's world.…
Gloria Victis reverts guild castles to national castles, starts a 5v5 tournament, and celebrates Christmas - When a game names its update Clash of Nations, you probably expect there to be some large changes arriving with it. Sure enough, the newest patch to Gloria Victis appears…
Guild Wars 2’s Wintersday is live with new weapon skins and a fluffy turtle - Wintersday has returned to Tyria with the launch of today's Guild Wars 2 update. Per tradition, Toymaker Tixx is back with cosmetics, snowballs, and cheevos. Today's patch does add some…
Hearthstone hands out free gifts for Winter Veil - Have you been naughty or nice this year? Arthas doesn't care; the Lich King is going to reward any who come to his Hearthstone throne to pay homage. [AL:Hearth]Winter Veil…
Lord of the Rings Online’s Yuletide event to add wheelchair, snowman training dummies, and a new mount - One of the best Lord of the Rings Online holidays is about upon us, as the Yuletide Festival is set to begin on December 8th and run through January 3rd.…
Lost Ark invites you to Wreck the Halls as it fights bots with tomorrow’s update - Why deck the halls when you can wreck 'em in Lost Ark's holiday update tomorrow? "The road to Brelshaza concludes tomorrow, when the cunning and ruthless Phantom Legion Commander arrives," Amazon…
MapleStory’s Ignition update continues December 14 with new events, quests, and holiday decor - November saw the Ignition update arrive to MapleStory, but as the initial reporting noted, that wasn't the last of this update's content. Sure enough, this Wednesday, December 14th, sees the…
MechWarrior Online readies seasonal Winterfest along withs today’s Hatcheman update - Today heralds the arrival of the Hatchetman - aka the melee-minded robot without any melee-specific mechanics - to the online battlefield of MechWarrior Online, and players had a new set…
Mortal Online 2 would like to take you on a date through its scenic sewer system - What's your favorite Christmas color? If you answered "blood red," then get thee hence to the gore-soaked battlegrounds of Mortal Online 2, where a December update just landed. As might…
MultiVersus kicks off a snowball-filled winter event, adds a Game of Thrones map - It's time to get festive and seasonal in MultiVersus as the latest open beta patch continues to roll out the online brawler's second season with a new wintertime event, the…
Neverwinter’s Festival of Simril holiday event returns on December 15, offers a baby displacer beast - While the game is called Neverwinter, it's also not going to be NeverChristmas. The Winter Festival of Simril is making its way back to the MMORPG this Thursday, December 15th,…
New World’s Winter Convergence festival returns today along with shell company nerfs - The first week of December means we're getting a blast of wintry air - and a chilly rollout of all the MMO genre's holiday events. One of the brightest and…
Old School RuneScape begins Christmas event, RuneScape teases necromancy skill for 2023 - Are you the kind of person who likes to get spooky in RuneScape? Then you're the right player for the upcoming necromancy skill that was recently teased by the game…
Overwatch 2 launches Winter Wonderland this week - It's time to mark the wintery season in both Hearthstone and Overwatch 2 as both games have lined up their seasonal events for the... uh, the season. It's the winter…
PlanetSide 2 PC celebrates the Auraximas season on live, tests repository hacking changes - The Christmas season has once again arrived to the PC version of the large-scale FPS PlanetSide 2 with the return of Auraximas, the regular seasonal holiday event that's running between…
Project Gorgon rings in Ri-Shin for the winter holiday - Christmas has come to Project Gorgon this month as the game's Ri-Shin celebration is underway in its most recent content patch. Players can help decorate the holiday trees, get gifts…
PSO2 New Genesis shares closer looks at December’s new region, features, quests, and events - Wednesday, December 7th, heralds the start of a slew of content updates for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis as the Hellfire Vanguard update arrives to the MMO with a…
Riders of Icarus’ November update preps for December events, new mounts, and Fenris weapon awakening - It appears that Riders of Icarus is one of those houses on the street that throws up its holiday decorations the second November rolls around, and while the game isn't…
RuneScape prepares for the holiday season, Old School RuneScape content creators battle for billions of gold - The holiday season looms large in RuneScape as the newest weekly update post happily points at its Christmas goodies. Specifically, players should be seeing decorations in-game and the MMORPG's advent…
Star Citizen kicks off another Luminalia holiday event and discusses Pyro sound design - The holiday season is arriving to Star Citizen as this year's Luminalia event is back once more. bringing a few in-game and out-of-game goodies to players to celebrate the festive…
Star Stable’s winter event promises returning activities and new quests - Winter is coming to Jorvik as Star Stable is preparing for the return of its seasonal festivities from Wednesday, December 7th, to Tuesday, January 10th, and it's bringing along new…
Star Trek Online reopens Q’s Winter Wonderland on December 6 with new holiday rewards on offer - The holiday season is once again coming to Star Trek Online, and regular players know what that means. It's time for the return of Q's Winter Wonderland and all of…
Star Wars: The Old Republic’s Showdown on Rhunuk and Life Day launch today - Just a month ago, BioWare took the wraps off of a new round of content for Star Wars: The Old Republic: GU 7.2, Showdown on Ruhnuk. The update is coming…
SWG Legends preps Life Day, starship upgrades, and the Carrie Fisher memorial - Happy Life Day, my fellow Star Wars nerds. How would you like to celebrate the season in Star Wars Galaxies? You can do just that on the SWG Legends rogue…
Swords of Legends Online’s latest event pits players against a spooky Ghost Bride - Swords of Legends Online apparently knows how to intrigue me: with glowy green ghosts. Gameforge has announced the Hungry Ghost Festival, a rather compelling way to sneak in some spooks…
Temtem’s first event post-launch ushers in the joy of Winterfest - 'Tis the season for all sorts of holiday events to break out in MMORPGs, and critter-collecting Temtem doesn't want to be left out in the cold this year. The team…
Trove’s Snowfest invites you to save the yeti as console begins Reeling in the Stars - Christmas returns to Gamigo's voxelbox Trove today as Snowfest has returned to blanket the gameworld in snowfall. Oh, and with rampaging yeti and dungeons that look like giant presents. This…
World of Tanks brings a holiday village, dog petting, Milla Jovovich, and Arnold Schwarzenegger for its latest Holiday Ops event - When you take a holiday event and World of Tanks and put them together, what do you get? The answer is Arnold Schwarzenegger telling you holiday stories, apparently. No, that's…
World of Warcraft welcomes the ‘fripperies and fineries’ of Winter Veil - "Winter Veil has begun in Azeroth, and with it come all the fripperies, fineries, and delectable comestibles of the holiday," announced Blizzard last night. As with previous years, there's a…
World of Warships continues celebrating the holidays with gifts, contests, and a free week of premium - The spirit of giving is being felt pretty significantly by World of Warships this year. A number of Christmas-themed events have landed in the online naval battler, from missions to…
World of Warships sends you to fight a team of enemy Santas in this year’s winter holiday event - The true spirit of Christmas, as we all know from innumerable holiday specials on the subject, is about giving. Does that include donating several very expensive shells from a warship's…
Zenith launches a festive winter event full of snowball fights, toys, challenges, and new pets this week - Care to spend some of your holiday season time in VR? That's what's will be on offer in the newest minor patch to VR MMORPG Zenith as it prepares to…
FESTIVE WINTER STREAMS AND MORE:
The Daily Grind: Do you log into MMOs you’re not playing to get Christmas presents? - It's come to my attention that certain things are happening at this specific time of year. Egg noggy things. A world coated with peppermint essential oils. People lobbing chestnuts into…
The Daily Grind: What’s your favorite MMO for the winter holidays? - It's a little-known part of the Laws of MMORPGs but every single game is obligated to have some sort of gift-giving holiday during December. There's probably a real-world reason for…
The Stream Team: Celebrating Starlight and reigning in a rideable reindeer in Final Fantasy XIV - Pretty music is overhead, snowflakes are in the air, and the promise of a big reindeer mount whispers in the wintry wind. It's the Starlight seasonal event in Final Fantasy…
The Stream Team: Joining in the Winter Convergence celebration in New World - It's time to celebrate the holidays in New World! The Winter Convergence has arrived to the game once again and MOP's Chris is ready to see just what this seasonal…
The Stream Team: Polar plunges, mud balls, and more in Elder Scrolls Online’s New Life festival - [AL:ESO]How do you celebrate the holidays? In Elder Scrolls Online, slinging mud balls, fire dancing, a polar plunge, and burping after a meal are just a few of the New…
The Stream Team: Reveling in this year’s Snowfest in Trove - MOP's Chris isn't usually the one to stream Trove, let alone its holiday event, but he's not going to be missing out on this year's Snowfest! The question is will…
The Stream Team: Stumbling through the holiday season in Fall Guys - What better way to celebrate the holiday season than running through absurd obstacles to finish a race? It's not a run through a mall to get the latest Christmas deals;…
The Stream Team: Who will win the Wintersday race in Guild Wars 2? - [AL:GW2]Massively OP's MJ learned that Chris has never experienced Wintersday in Guild Wars 2, so she invited him to join in the holiday celebration. It's not just to challenge him…
Of course, the oncoming Christmas also means our annual awards for the best MMOs of the year, and that will be running through the whole celebration! If you’ve missed any of our awards over the past weeks, get caught up right here so you can find out what we picked as our best of 2022 in the MMO sphere! (Spoilers: It’s a lot of MMOs. That’s our thing, after all.)
