Make My MMO: Genfanad’s Kickstarter, Dual Universe’s Mercury, Ashes of Creation’s melee

Indie MMORPG Genfanad became the latest MMORPG to fully fund on Kickstarter this week, pulling in almost $20,000 to finish the game and get it launched into beta in the middle of July.

Meanwhile, Ship of Heroes dropped a new housing video, Ashes of Creation previewed its melee combat, Dual Universe released its Mercury update, and Project Gorgon began a promo for “super buffs.”

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Ashes of Creation

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

Elite fan vid

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched

It semi-launched?

In development

Dead or abandoned

Drama bomb Holy crap it launchedIt semi-launched?In developmentDead or abandonedDrama bomb

Ship of Heroes

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?