Make My MMO: Elite’s new CEO, Wagadu’s alpha, and Fractured’s conquest system

This week in crowdsfunded MMOs, Kickstarted sandbox Fractured Online dropped a new dev talk video this week, deep-diving the game’s city conquest system and how its developed over the course of the beta. Gamigo is still slated to publish the indie MMO later this year.

Meanwhile, Elite Dangerous’ David Braben stepped down as CEO of Frontier, The Wagadu Chronicles is preparing for a fall alpha, Dual Universe explained its launch wipe plans, Zenith is back on track for an August 15th patch date, and Albion Online is plotting season 16 of its Crystal League Championship for September.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that's exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep 'em accountable, would ya?