Make My MMO: Embers Adrift’s launch, The Secret World’s TTRPG, and gobs of crowdfund drama

Embers Adrift launched this past week with a surprisingly smooth rollout; while its design is going to suit most MMO gamers, it’s still a welcome sight whenever a Kickstarted MMO, especially one that’s overcome a rocky development history, formally launches.

We also saw a new patch for Fractured Online, Ilysia popped up with a dev update, Ship pf Heroes buffed its character creator, and Project Gorgon rolled out a large October patch. Plus, Star Anvil’s The Secret World TTRPG went to Kickstarter and has (as I type this) nearly tripled its ask.

Unfortunately, the rest of the past few weeks in MMO crowdfunding wasn’t so cheery.

Destiny’s Sword, which was Kickstarted as an MMO, tried to sneak its way into a single-player launch without explaining its pivot to backers; according to MOP reader Hikari, the original devs long since left their work on the game, but that of course doesn’t excuse the lack of accountability and communication from them or the current publisher.

Star Citizen’s CitizenCon was a bit of a dud.

Shroud of the Avatar’s botched a big patch, which required a nasty multi-month rollback.

Legends of Aria’s blockchain owners rebranded the game as BRITARIA.

And the backers’ lawsuit against Chronicles of Elyria was dismissed, with little work done on the games in the meantime.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

